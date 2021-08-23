News
Monday
August 23
Russia’s 50m flag raised for first time in Artsakh
Russia’s 50m flag raised for first time in Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society


MOSCOW. – For the first time, Russian servicemen participated—as part of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)—in the solemn celebration of the Russian National Flag Day, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The event began with the raising of the Russian national flag under the Russian national anthem, and it ended with the display of a 50-meter-long and 5-meter-wide Russian national flag which was brought from Russia, and a solemn procession under military-patriotic songs.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
