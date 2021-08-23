5 people injured in fire on oil platform off Mexico coast

Five people were injured Sunday in a fire on an oil platform of the Mexican oil and gas company Pemex in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Campeche state, the organization tweeted.
To date, we know of five burn victims who are receiving care at a hospital in the city of Ciudad del Carmen, the text says. Fortunately, there has been no information about the victims.
The fire at the engineering complex was brought under control. The company said it will investigate the circumstances of the incident.
The fire was previously reported by Radio Fórmula.
Photos posted on social media, presumably from the scene, show a tall column of black smoke rising above the platform. The platform is located about 100 km off the coast of the state of Campeche.
In early July, a gas leak from the Pemex subsea pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico caused a massive fire, with no injuries.