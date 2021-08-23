News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 23
USD
490.56
EUR
575.18
RUB
6.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.56
EUR
575.18
RUB
6.62
Show news feed
5 people injured in fire on oil platform off Mexico coast
5 people injured in fire on oil platform off Mexico coast
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Five people were injured Sunday in a fire on an oil platform of the Mexican oil and gas company Pemex in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Campeche state, the organization tweeted.

To date, we know of five burn victims who are receiving care at a hospital in the city of Ciudad del Carmen, the text says. Fortunately, there has been no information about the victims.

The fire at the engineering complex was brought under control. The company said it will investigate the circumstances of the incident.

The fire was previously reported by Radio Fórmula.

Photos posted on social media, presumably from the scene, show a tall column of black smoke rising above the platform. The platform is located about 100 km off the coast of the state of Campeche.
In early July, a gas leak from the Pemex subsea pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico caused a massive fire, with no injuries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Man with hand grenades enters Yerevan bookmaker's office
The police have released the footage…
 Mother-to-be, 31, dies at Armenia hospital
At the Talin town medical center...
 Armenia appellate court rules that opposition MP be re-arrested
It ruled in favor of the appeal by the Prosecutor's Office…
 Man, 81, dies in hospital after being hit by car on August 3 in Yerevan
An investigation is underway…
 Armenia Ombudsman's reps visit police station to see citizens apprehended during protest in Yerevan
Personal talks will be held with...
 4 citizens apprehended, children hurt during protest in Yerevan
As reported earlier, the construction of a...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos