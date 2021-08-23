Harris says US main task is to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan

The priority for the United States at this time is the evacuation of US citizens, residents who helped Washington, as well as women and children from Afghanistan, said Vice President Kamala Harris.
Her remarks came during a briefing at a meeting with Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong.
“Right now we are singularly focused on evacuating American citizens, Afghans who worked with us and Afghans who are vulnerable, including women and children,” Harris said, responding to a reporter’s question on U.S. efforts in Afghanistan.
“We have a responsibility and we feel a deep commitment to making sure that folks who helped us are safe,” Harris added, saying that there should be a “robust analysis of what happened” later.