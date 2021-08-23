Armenia marks Declaration of Independence adoption day

Monday, August 23, 2021 is the 31st anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of Armenia.

On August 23, 1990, the Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Supreme Council of Armenia of the first convocation, declaring the beginning of the process of establishing an independent state.

Based on the Declaration of Independence of Armenia, the Supreme Council of the Armenian SSR decided to rename the "Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic" as the "Republic of Armenia," and to consider the then “Supreme Council of the Twelfth Convocation” as the "Republic of Armenia Supreme Council of the First Convocation."

The Declaration of Independence of Armenia was read by MP Aram Manukyan.

The original of the Declaration of Independence, however, is lost. According to Manukyan, it was stolen from his car in 2007. Aram Manukyan had gone to the police regarding the fact, but the respective investigation had not yielded any results.