Armenia appellate court rules that opposition MP be re-arrested
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


The Criminal Court of Appeal on Monday ruled in favor of the appeal by the Prosecutor's Office against the lower court’s decision to release Armen Charchyan—former director of Izmirlian Medical Center of Yerevan and an MP of the opposition "Armenia" Faction in the National Assembly—on bail.

Also, the appellate court ruled that Charchyan be remanded in custody again.

On July 21, the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction had granted the defense’s motion to release Armen Charchyan on bail, setting the bail at 15 million drams (approx. US$30,640).

But the prosecution had filed an appeal with Criminal Court of Appeal, requesting to overturn the aforesaid decision of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, and to remand Charchyan in custody again.

Armen Charchyan is charged with electoral fraud.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
