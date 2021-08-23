Provincial hall of Armenia’s Tavush dismisses 'information' that locals’ evacuation is planned

The information being circulated, according to which the population is supposed to be evacuated from the border zone of Armenia’s Tavush Province, has nothing to do with reality. The Tavush provincial hall noted about this in a statement.

The statement adds that by the decision of the governor of Tavush on August 19, a change was made in the new edition of the evacuation plan for the local population from dangerous areas of Tavush, by which the names of officials were replaced with the names of their positions, and no other changes were made.

The aforesaid evacuation plan is in force under the requirements of the government decision of August 18, 2011.

We had reported Sunday that by the decision of the governor of Tavush, the plan to evacuate the local population from the dangerous areas of the province has been reworded.