News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 23
USD
490.56
EUR
575.18
RUB
6.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.56
EUR
575.18
RUB
6.62
Show news feed
First ombudsperson: Opposition should boycott work of Armenia parliament
First ombudsperson: Opposition should boycott work of Armenia parliament
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The opposition should boycott the work of the Armenian parliament. The first ombudsperson of Armenia, human rights activist Larisa Alaverdyan said this at a press conference on Monday.

According to her, the parliamentary opposition should take such drastic actions if it does not receive clear answers to the questions it raises.

Also, she noted the inadmissibility of holding debates at the level of demagoguery in the National Assembly at such a crucial moment for Armenia. "When are we going to talk about ensuring the safety of the people? The opposition should not have gone to parliament. What they say is unattainable for the supporters of the current authorities; they do not listen to them," Alaverdyan added.

And referring to the persecution against the heads of the communities of Syunik Province, she noted that the authorities are not able to resist the aggression of the Azerbaijanis, and they use force against those who fought against the enemy.

"Those who are take action against these people are contributing to the completion of the Armenian Genocide plan," the human rights activist said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenian authorities deployed troops near parliament building
"The security officers, some of whom were in the National Assembly...
 Newspaper: Governor of Armenian Syunik province forced to resign
Therefore, the option of resignation remains…
 Armenian Foreign Ministry: Yerevan uses all military-political tools against Baku
The Azerbaijani side deliberately aggravates the situation in conditions when the illegal presence…
 Newspaper: Armenia local elections in fall to be heated
The authorities want to use the "steel mandate" bluff again…
 Newspaper: Arrested Armenia MPs should be released immediately, says lawyer
The former mayor of Meghri, Mkhitar Zakaryan, and the mayor of Sisian, Artur Sargsyan…
 Newspaper: Strict security measures taken in Armenia legislature
One can only guess what the authorities are afraid of…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos