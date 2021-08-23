First ombudsperson: Opposition should boycott work of Armenia parliament

YEREVAN. – The opposition should boycott the work of the Armenian parliament. The first ombudsperson of Armenia, human rights activist Larisa Alaverdyan said this at a press conference on Monday.
According to her, the parliamentary opposition should take such drastic actions if it does not receive clear answers to the questions it raises.
Also, she noted the inadmissibility of holding debates at the level of demagoguery in the National Assembly at such a crucial moment for Armenia. "When are we going to talk about ensuring the safety of the people? The opposition should not have gone to parliament. What they say is unattainable for the supporters of the current authorities; they do not listen to them," Alaverdyan added.
And referring to the persecution against the heads of the communities of Syunik Province, she noted that the authorities are not able to resist the aggression of the Azerbaijanis, and they use force against those who fought against the enemy.
"Those who are take action against these people are contributing to the completion of the Armenian Genocide plan," the human rights activist said.