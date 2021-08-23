News
Man with hand grenades enters Yerevan bookmaker's office
Man with hand grenades enters Yerevan bookmaker's office
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


The man who entered a bookmaker's office in Yerevan on August 20 with hand grenades is a 34-year-old local resident.

As Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Police of Armenia, at around 9:10am that day, a police station received information that a man armed with hand grenades had entered a bookmaker's office in Yerevan.

Police negotiations with him yielded results. He left this bookmaker's office and was taken to a police station.

The circumstances behind this incident are being ascertained.

The police have released the respective footage.
