Man with hand grenades enters Yerevan bookmaker's office

The man who entered a bookmaker's office in Yerevan on August 20 with hand grenades is a 34-year-old local resident.
As Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Police of Armenia, at around 9:10am that day, a police station received information that a man armed with hand grenades had entered a bookmaker's office in Yerevan.
Police negotiations with him yielded results. He left this bookmaker's office and was taken to a police station.
The circumstances behind this incident are being ascertained.
The police have released the respective footage.