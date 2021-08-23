Combat position leader detained in connection with 3 Armenia soldiers’ murder

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia continues to investigate the criminal case in connection with the murder of three servicemen.
Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Investigative Committee that a number of essential circumstances behind this incident have been found out, information has been obtained about another conscript—the combat position leader—being linked to this case. He has been detained on suspicion of illegally and deliberately pushing these servicemen to take their own lives and committing sexual acts of violence.
As reported earlier, at around 1:30am on August 19, Privates Gor Sahakyan, Levon Harutyunyan and Murad Muradyan, conscripts of a military unit and who were on combat duty at their military position, were found dead—and with gunshot wounds—in the shelter of the combat post of their military unit.
A fellow soldier, a conscript from the same military unit, was detained on suspicion of committing this crime, and criminal charges were brought against him.
The body conducting the proceedings had submitted a petition to the court to remand this soldier in custody, and the court granted this petition on Sunday.
The criminal investigation continues.