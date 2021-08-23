Armenia PM: Our will to have firm, sovereign statehood is unbreakable

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday issued a congratulatory message on the 31st anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of Armenia.

“Today marks the 31st anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of Armenia. This historic document for our state and people, which was adopted by the Supreme Council, heralded the launch of the process of establishing an independent statehood. That document was based on the Armenian people’s unbreakable will to have an independent state.

Over the past three decades we have passed through many challenges, have had achievements, as well as difficulties and failures. And it’s important to note that our will to have a firm and sovereign statehood is unbreakable, and that will must be expressed in our daily work on developing and strengthening the state and state institutions.

We are representatives of the generation, who adopted the Declaration of Independence, and this is a historic mission for us to overcome the challenges, strengthen the grounds of our statehood, raise its international reputation, increase investment attractiveness and create unwavering civil responsibility and trust towards the state. This mission puts a special responsibility on each of us,” the congratulatory message reads, in particular.