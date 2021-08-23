Armenia premier attends CSTO Collective Security Council special session

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday took part in a special session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, which was held via videoconference, the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The meeting was attended by the leaders of the CSTO member countries—Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan—, the CSTO Secretary General, as well as the President of Uzbekistan—as a guest.
During the session, the leaders of the CSTO member states discussed ensuring security in the CSTO area of responsibility, and the situation in Afghanistan.