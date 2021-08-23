Trump booed at rally for calling for vaccinations

Former US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with supporters in Alabama, called on everyone to be vaccinated against COVID-19, after which there were whistles and disapproving shouts from the crowd, New York Daily News reported.

At the beginning of the meeting, Trump said that he understands those who do not trust the scientific facts in favor of vaccination and stressed that everyone decides for himself whether or not to get vaccinated.

“And you know what? I believe totally in your freedoms. I do. You’ve got to do what you have to do,” Trump said. “But, I recommend: take the vaccines. I did it. It’s good. Take the vaccines.”

The pandemic in the US claimed the lives of about 630,000 Americans.