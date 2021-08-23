Digest: Investigation continues over 3 Armenian soldiers' death, mother-to-be dies aged 31

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 23.08.21:
- The Investigative Committee of Armenia continues to investigate the criminal case in connection with the murder of three soldiers.
They were found dead last week with gunshot wounds in the shelter of the combat post of the aforementioned military unit.
A fellow soldier and combat position leader have been charged amid the criminal case.
The soldier has been charged with the murder, while the combat position leader has been detained on suspicion of pushing soldiers to take their own lives and committing sexual acts of violence.
- Presence of Azerbaijani soldiers on the roads between Armenia’s Syunik Province is a violation of the right to life and freedom of movement of people.
According to the human rights defender of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, on the way back from Kapan, near Syunik province, ‘we stopped for 1-2 minutes in the areas where the Azerbaijani armed servicemen are located.’
‘We were trying to understand what would happen if, for some objective reason, for example, a civilian car stops in that area because of the car malfunction or for some health reasons,’ he noted adding that when they stopped ‘one of Azerbaijani armed serviceman noticed us, he entered his hut, immediately came back with his rifle and directed it upon us.’
- Mother-to-be, 31, has died at the Talin town medical center of Armenia.
The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into this incident.
The woman died on August 20 at this hospital after a C-section.
Forensic examinations have been ordered.
- The Criminal Court of Appeal on Monday ruled in favor of the appeal by the Prosecutor's Office against the lower court’s decision to release Armen Charchyan — former director of Izmirlian Medical Center of Yerevan and an MP of the opposition 'Armenia' Faction in the National Assembly - on bail.
Armen Charchyan is charged with electoral fraud.
Also, the appellate court ruled that Charchyan be remanded in custody again.
On July 21, the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction had granted the defense’s motion to release Armen Charchyan on bail, setting the bail at approx. $30,640.
But the prosecution had filed an appeal with the Criminal Court of Appeal, requesting to overturn the decision of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction and to remand Charchyan in custody again.
- As of Monday morning, 251 COVID-19 new cases were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 237,885.
Also, ten more deaths from COVID-19 were reported, making the respective total 4,762 cases.