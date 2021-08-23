Taliban speaks on creating committee for new draft constitution

A committee to create a draft of a new constitution will be formed in Afghanistan, a representative of the Taliban movement told RIA Novosti.
The representative of the radical movement assured that the committee being formed after the emergence of an inclusive government in the country will include different people, including recognized experts.
Speaking about the deadlines, he noted that there are no deadlines yet.
According to him, we must first form an inclusive government in Afghanistan. Its formation is in the process.