Kabul airport temporarily closed

All flights to and from Kabul airport have been suspended until further notice due to the large crowds in the air harbor wishing to leave Afghanistan, TASS reported.

All flights at Hamid Karzai International Airport have been suspended until further notice. Passengers wishing to fly to various regions of the country, as well as abroad, will be notified in advance of the resumption of flights. Such measures are being taken in order to prevent crowds and disorder in the air harbor, stated in a statement published on the agency's Facebook page.

The report also noted that the aviation authorities of Afghanistan are actively working to ensure that domestic and international flights to and from the Kabul airport resume as soon as possible.

A tense situation arose in the capital's air harbor after militants of the radical Taliban movement entered Kabul on August 15 without a fight and within a few hours established full control over the Afghan capital.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he was leaving the country to prevent bloodshed. Vice-President of the Republic Amrullah Saleh said that in the absence of the head of state, he becomes the acting head of the country according to the constitution, and called for armed resistance to the Taliban. Several countries began to evacuate their citizens and embassy staff at once.

The 24-hour operation of the Kabul airport is now provided by about 800 civilian representatives of NATO states, the order is maintained by the military from the United States, Great Britain and Turkey. Thousands of people are trying to fly out of the country. To disperse the crowd on the runway, the military had to use tear gas and shoot into the air. People clung to the landing gear and fuselage of aircraft to leave the Afghan capital.

According to the latest data, at least 20 people died as a result of these incidents during the week. In addition, one Afghan security official was killed on Monday in a shootout between Afghan security forces and unidentified persons. The radicals blame the United States for the situation in the air harbor.