News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 23
USD
490.56
EUR
575.18
RUB
6.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.56
EUR
575.18
RUB
6.62
Show news feed
Armenia army officer gets lost, ends up on Azerbaijan side
Armenia army officer gets lost, ends up on Azerbaijan side
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – At around 9pm on Sunday, Senior Lieutenant Artur Davidyan of an Armenian military unit left the permanent post without the permission of his superior command, and the contact with him was lost sometime thereafter, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

According to preliminary information, Senior Lieutenant Davidyan got lost in the area, due to low visibility, and ended up on the Azerbaijani side.

Search and rescue operations were launched immediately, and measures are being taken—with the mediation of the Russian side—to confirm this soldier’s being on the Azerbaijani side.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh officials have online discussion with UK House of Lords member
Baroness Caroline Cox expressed her commitment to continue the struggle to inform international organizations about the atrocities and war crimes committed by Azerbaijan…
 Armenia army General Staff dismisses ‘reports’ about aggravation of situation at Sev Lake region
The head of the information department of the General Staff told Armenian News-NEWS.am…
 Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani serviceman directed his rifle upon us (PHOTOS)
The Human Rights Defender gave details from his recent visit to Syunik Province…
 Russia’s 50m flag raised for first time in Artsakh
In the solemn celebration of the Russian National Flag Day…
 US envoy to Armenia: Conflict hasn’t been resolved because Nagorno-Karabakh status remains to be decided
“We are calling for de-escalation and a separation of forces to try to bring down the violence,” said Ambassador Lynne Tracy…
 US calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to discussions under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group
“Continued tensions along the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos