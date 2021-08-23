Armenia army officer gets lost, ends up on Azerbaijan side

YEREVAN. – At around 9pm on Sunday, Senior Lieutenant Artur Davidyan of an Armenian military unit left the permanent post without the permission of his superior command, and the contact with him was lost sometime thereafter, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
According to preliminary information, Senior Lieutenant Davidyan got lost in the area, due to low visibility, and ended up on the Azerbaijani side.
Search and rescue operations were launched immediately, and measures are being taken—with the mediation of the Russian side—to confirm this soldier’s being on the Azerbaijani side.