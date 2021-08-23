Armenia army General Staff dismisses ‘reports’ about aggravation of situation at Sev Lake region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia has dismissed the “reports” about aggravation of situation at the Sev Lake region.
"The information does not correspond to reality," Samvel Asatryan, head of the information department of the General Staff, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Earlier, a number of Telegram channels had reported a sharp escalation of the situation at the Sev Lake region. To note, this is one of the directions from where the Azerbaijani armed forces have invaded the sovereign territory of Armenia since mid-May.