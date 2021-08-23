News
Artsakh officials have online discussion with UK House of Lords member
Artsakh officials have online discussion with UK House of Lords member
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Minister Artak Beglaryan, Human Rights Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan, and Minister of Foreign Affairs David Babayan participated in an online discussion held with Baroness Caroline Cox, Member of the House of Lords of the Parliament of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and members of the Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust (HART) organization, Ombudsman Stepanyan informed on Facebook page.

“During the online meeting, they touched upon the humanitarian situation created as a result of Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression, the humanitarian measures taken by the Artsakh government and international organizations, the situation of protection of the rights of the people of Artsakh, as well as the resumption of work on the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

The representatives of Artsakh thanked Baroness Cox, her team for their efforts in protecting the rights of the people of Artsakh, and expressed readiness to continue the close cooperation on various programs.

Baroness Cox expressed her commitment to continue the struggle to inform international organizations about the atrocities and war crimes committed by Azerbaijan, to make the voice of the people of Artsakh heard, as well as to support the settlement of humanitarian issues,” added the Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh.
Հայերեն
