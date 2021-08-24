News
American woman who killed her mother in Bali to be released early due to good behavior
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

An American woman convicted with her boyfriend of killing her mother and stuffing the body in a suitcase at a luxury Bali hotel is to be freed from prison early, her lawyer said Monday, AFP reported.

In 2015, then teenager Heather Mack was handed a 10-year jail term while her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer got 18 years for the murder of Chicago socialite Sheila von Wiese Mack on the Indonesian holiday island.

Schaefer beat the 62-year-old victim to death with a fruit bowl during a heated argument at the five-star St. Regis resort, before the couple abandoned the suitcase containing the battered body in a taxi, and fled.

Mack, who was pregnant at the time of the crime, was found guilty on a lesser charge of assisting in the murder.

The woman, now 25, was set to be released from Bali's Kerobokan prison in October, about three years early, her lawyer said, citing sentence reductions due to good behavior.

Mack, who was 19 at the time of her conviction, would face deportation back to the United States following her release, the lawyer added.

But she wanted to stay in Indonesia to care for her six-year-old daughter, who was being raised in a Bali foster home.

"She doesn't want her daughter deported back to the US... and hounded by the media," her lawyer said.
