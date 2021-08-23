Paris considers it necessary to evacuate Afghans after August 31

Paris considers it necessary to continue evacuating Afghans beyond the August 31 deadline set by Washington, AFP reported referring to French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

According to him, they are concerned about the 31 August deadline set by the United States. More time is needed to complete ongoing operations, Le Drian told reporters at Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, where France installed an air bridge for evacuees from Kabul.

The French delegation said France had sheltered about 1,200 people who fled Afghanistan between 17 and 22 August, including about 100 French citizens and 1,000 vulnerable Afghans, as well as dozens of other nationalities.

Le Drian said that access to the Kabul airport was the main problem faced by the evacuation missions.

Defense Secretary said Paris has a pre-approved plan to protect its citizens and Afghans who have worked with France.

The White House estimates that since August 14, approximately 25,100 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan on planes operated by the United States and its allies.

The UK said at the G7 virtual summit it will urge the United States to extend the deadline to the end of the month to complete the evacuation of Western citizens and Afghan counterparts from Kabul.

But Taliban spokesman told Sky News that the Taliban would not agree to any extension of the deadline, calling it a red line, noting that any delay is seen as an extension of the occupation.