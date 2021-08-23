News
Monday
August 23
News
Monday
August 23
Shootout at Kabul airport: soldier killed and several wounded
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

One Afghan soldier was killed and several wounded in a shootout near Kabul airport, Reuters reported.

The incident appears to have started when an unknown hostile actor opened fire towards the Afghan security forces who were controlling access to the gate. The Afghans returned fire, and in accordance with their right to self-defense, the US and coalition troops did the same, the US military said in a statement.

One member of the Afghan forces was killed; several Afghans were injured. The wounded are undergoing treatment and are in a stable condition.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
