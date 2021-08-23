Shootout at Kabul airport: soldier killed and several wounded

Germany seeks ways to evacuate people from Afghanistan beyond its capacity

Paris considers it necessary to evacuate Afghans after August 31

Pakistan and India resume issuing diplomatic visas

Digest: Investigation continues over 3 Armenian soldiers' death, mother-to-be dies aged 31

US ambassador to Armenia attends opening of Sisian History Museum shop (PHOTOS)

Dollar rises in Armenia

Artsakh officials have online discussion with UK House of Lords member

Armenia army General Staff dismisses ‘reports’ about aggravation of situation at Sev Lake region

Trump booed at rally for calling for vaccinations

Taliban speaks on creating committee for new draft constitution

Kabul airport temporarily closed

Armenia army officer gets lost, ends up on Azerbaijan side

Taliban siege Panjshir province

First ombudsperson: Opposition should boycott work of Armenia parliament

Armenia premier attends CSTO Collective Security Council special session

Armenia army units heading for Russia, Iran

5 people injured in fire on oil platform off Mexico coast

Combat position leader detained in connection with 3 Armenia soldiers’ murder

Yerevan neighborhood residents holding peaceful protest outside city hall

Media: Pope Francis may retire amid health reasons

Harris says US main task is to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction on MP Charchyan's re-arrest: Our response to these illegalities will be equivalent

Armenia PM: Our will to have firm, sovereign statehood is unbreakable

Man with hand grenades enters Yerevan bookmaker's office

Armenia serviceman charged with murder of 3 fellow soldiers

Mother-to-be, 31, dies at Armenia hospital

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani serviceman directed his rifle upon us (PHOTOS)

Provincial hall of Armenia’s Tavush dismisses 'information' that locals’ evacuation is planned

CSTO countries’ leaders holding unscheduled videoconference on Afghanistan

Armenia marks Declaration of Independence adoption day

Armenia appellate court rules that opposition MP be re-arrested

251 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

‘Warrior of Peace’ international military competition opening ceremony held in Armenia

Russia’s 50m flag raised for first time in Artsakh

US envoy to Armenia: Conflict hasn’t been resolved because Nagorno-Karabakh status remains to be decided

Lavrov: Russia, US far from level of confrontation during Cuban Missile Crisis

UN evacuates another 120 personnel, others from Afghanistan

Bitcoin rises above $50,000

$262m allocated from state budget to Thailand monarchy

Morocco-Algeria relations take dangerous turn

Armenia parliament speaker to go on business trip to Vienna

No new lockdown expected in Germany

Lockdown to continue in Australia until at least 70% of population is vaccinated

US takes threats of potential ISIS attack in Afghanistan ‘absolutely deadly seriously,’ says Sullivan

Sweden PM announces plan to resign

Governor’s decision: Plan to evacuate population from dangerous areas of Armenia’s Tavush Province reworded

Netherlands government donating €10m to fund aid for Afghans

US military considering ‘creative ways’ to transport people to Kabul airport

Armenia army chief: ‘Warrior of Peace’ contest will contribute to strengthening of international military cooperation

Taliban accuse US of causing chaos at Kabul airport

Austria Chancellor opposes accepting more Afghanistan refugees

Putin: Afghanistan situation directly related to Russia security

Afghanistan woman gives birth at Germany air base shortly after US military evacuation flight lands

Lavrov: CSTO, SCO summits to focus on security issues amid situation in Afghanistan

Armenia army General Staff chief: Term military service should be maintained

Taliban political leader arrives in Kabul

UK calls on US to delay date for withdrawing from Afghanistan

Bolivia ex-interim president attempts suicide in prison

Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

US, Spain agree to use Spanish military bases to receive Afghanistan refugees

US ambassador to Armenia visits Yervand Kochar Museum

Large fire in Yerevan is put out 3 days later

7 Afghanistan civilians killed near Kabul international airport

Taliban want to collaborate with Turkey

385 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

US State Department recently hit by cyber attack

Armenia defense minister heading for Russia

Stepanakert water supply crisis receding

Man, 81, dies in hospital after being hit by car on August 3 in Yerevan

His Holiness Karekin II meets in Vienna with Armenian soldiers injured during recent Karabakh war

Armenia PM, France President discuss current situation in the region

First Holy Mass to be served at Three Altars Armenian Church in Turkey's Malatia after long interval (PHOTO)

Armenia Ombudsman sends rapid reaction group to site of protest in Yerevan and hospital

EU says it won't recognize Taliban

Armenia PM: We need a Ministry of Foreign Affairs that will share political responsibility for present and future

US calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to discussions under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group

Karabakh President meets with Armenia FM Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan

Armenia 3rd President congratulates Catholicos of All Armenians on 70th birthday

Armenia Ombudsman's reps visit police station to see citizens apprehended during protest in Yerevan

Karabakh President visits Yerevan, meets with reps of NGOs dealing with issues of citizens displaced from Artsakh

4 citizens apprehended, children hurt during protest in Yerevan

Indians captured by Taliban near Kabul airport are released

Gunshots fired in Armenia's Pokr Vedi village

Azerbaijanis destroy statue of USSR Marshal Khanperyants in Karabakh, set MiG-17 fighter jet aside (PHOTO)

Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for remains of servicemen being conducted in Martuni

No access to certain websites under Taliban's control

Taliban capture about 150 Indians in Kabul

Massive brawl between Armenians and Uzbeks takes place in Moscow, citizens arrested

Taliban to present system of governance in Afghanistan soon

About 12,000 people have left Afghanistan ever since Taliban seized Kabul

Armenia Ombudsman sends Aliyev's speeches containing hate to Armenian state bodies and NGOs

507 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Analyst: Armenia's new Ambassador to US has neither addressed nor met with Armenian American community

Garo Paylan raises issue of destruction of Armenian cemetery in Ankara in Turkish parliament

Armenia Security Council Secretary on term of military service and border protection

Armenia Security Council Secretary fails to answer question whether Turkey is enemy or not

Armenia Security Council Secretary: We suspended trilateral talks since there was a need, now we see opportunity

Aravot.am: Son of ex-mayor of Armenia's Gyumri released

Armenia Security Council Secretary states condition for conclusion of peace treaty with Azerbaijan