Tehran supports formation of inclusive government in Afghanistan
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Tehran supports the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, said official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh, Mehr reported.

According to him, they are in contact with all parties in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's problems cannot be resolved militarily, and all parties must solve problems through negotiations and dialogue, he said, adding that Iran will support the Afghan people at this critical moment.

He also expressed Iran's willingness to facilitate intra-Afghan peace talks, saying Tehran welcomes the peaceful transfer of power and the formation of an inclusive government.

Speaking about the process of the withdrawal of American troops, Khatibzadeh noted that the world has witnessed the suffering that the United States has brought to the people of the region and Afghanistan.

Wherever the United States goes, it causes chaos or destruction instead of bringing peace and security, he said noting that Tehran advises Washington to respect the rights of nations and international law.
