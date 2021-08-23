28 US military flights evacuate about 10,400 people from Afghanistan in a day

Over the past 24 hours, 28 US military flights have evacuated about 10,400 people from Afghanistan.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the acceleration in the evacuation was partly due to coordination with Taliban commanders to get evacuees to the airport, AP reported.
And in the future, this requires constant coordination and resolution of conflicts with the Taliban, Kirby said.
According to him, conflict resolution has worked well in terms of ensuring access and flow, as well as reducing the overall size of the crowd in the vicinity of the airport.
The Pentagon said it included the fourth US military base in New Jersey to three others - in Virginia, Texas and Wisconsin, where they are ready to temporarily accommodate arriving Afghans.