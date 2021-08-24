Armenian media expert: Lachin corridor through Berdzor will not be closed

Another disinformation is being disseminated in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). This time, about the (Lachin) corridor passing through Berdzor, as if it will be closed soon. Armenian media expert Nairi Hokhikyan wrote about this on Facebook.
"And no one is discussing how that road should be closed if it is the only way connecting Artsakh with the RA [(Republic of Armenia)] so far. The panic is spreading with great speed.
I receive dozens of letters from Artsakh, people ask in terror what will happen to them.
Dear people of Artsakh, this is another provocation of the enemy, the aim of which is to spread panic among the people, forcing them to emigrate. Do not believe this nonsense. Artsakh will never be deprived of the land connection of mother Armenia.
(…). Azerbaijan's information attacks need to be immediately destroyed by the Armenian state. (…).
Nothing threatens the Lachin corridor passing through Berdzor; moreover, soon the Azerbaijanis will not pass through Berdzor anymore (…)," Hokhikyan added, in particular.