Newspaper: Armenia authorities decide to adopt bill on amendment, addendum to Electoral Code

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Zhoghovurd daily has learned that the authorities have decided to adopt a draft law on making an amendment and addendum to the RA Electoral Code Constitutional Law. The draft has now been submitted for public discussion. The goal is to legalize the arrest of the three arrested [opposition] MPs.

As it is known, three MPs of the [opposition] "Armenia" Faction—Armen Charchyan, Artur Sargsyan, and Mkhitar Zakaryan—have been arrested by a court decision, with the permission of the CEC [Central Electoral Commission], not getting the NA [(National Assembly)] [respective] consent to this day. According to Article 90, Section 5 of the Electoral Code of the Republic of Armenia Constitutional Law, criminal prosecution may be instituted against an elected MP before assuming the powers of an MP only with the consent of the Central Electoral Commission.

Thus, the old and rejected traditions continue in Armenia. Laws are written at the behest and interests of the political situation, without far-reaching strategic plans.