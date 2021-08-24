Armenia PM is in parliament

A regular session of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia has convened Tuesday to debate on the program of the new government.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will present the government's program to the parliament.
Then the MPs can ask him questions.
Also, one representative each from the NA standing committees can deliver a related report.
The exchange of views is carried out in a general way.
Subsequently, the PM will deliver final remarks.
The NA shall approve the new government's program within seven days—and by a majority vote of the total number of MPs.
Then the NA speaker shall immediately sign and publicize the NA decision on approving the government program.
But if the NA does not approve the government's program, the NA factions have the right to nominate their own PM candidates within seven days of accepting the resignation of the government, and the election of a new PM is held.