Russia peacekeepers patrol Karabakh border delimitation line
Russia peacekeepers patrol Karabakh border delimitation line
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

MOSCOW. – The mobile patrol teams of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have carried out—with armored vehicles—the tasks of overseeing the situation along the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) border delimitation line, according to the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Every day, the mobile patrol team is instructed to go along the line of contact to demonstrate the presence of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, as well as to monitor the observance of the ceasefire," said Aleksandr Isakov, a representative of the Russian peacekeepers. "During the patrol, the team conducts air surveillance, conducts surveys among the local residents to identify changes in the situation at the domain of responsibility."

Russian peacekeeping units carry out daily patrols along three routes in the Martakert and Martuni regions and along the Lachin corridor.

At 27 observation posts, Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the situation around the clock and monitoring the ceasefire.

Cooperation is maintained with the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan to coordinate efforts to prevent possible incidents in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
