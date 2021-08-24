Opposition leader: We demand Prosecutor General come to parliament, give explanation

The decision by the judge of the Criminal Court of Appeal to arrest MP, Professor Armen Charchyan, contradicts the Constitution. The head of the opposition "Armenia" Faction—and former defense minister—Seyran Ohanyan stated this Tuesday in the National Assembly.

"Our colleague was arrested yesterday by the political authorities. The judge's conduct must receive a proper legal assessment. The ‘Armenia’ Faction announces the unceasing persecution of its members, and strongly condemns the authorities’ criminal conduct of restricting—through repression—opposition activities and speech.

We express our full assistance and support to all our colleagues who are in illegality.

We demand the leadership of the National Assembly to ensure the normal activity of the MPs, and propose all the [parliamentary] factions to make a corresponding statement.Also, we demand that the Prosecutor General come to the National Assembly and give an explanation," Ohanyan added.