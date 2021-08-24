Kathy Hochul takes office as Governor of New York

Kathy Hochul was sworn in as Governor of New York State, becoming the first woman in this post, The New York Times reported.

Hockul, who previously served as lieutenant governor, succeeds Andrew Cuomo, who has led the state since 2010. He had previously resigned over sexual harassment allegations.

The swearing-in ceremony took place after midnight US East Coast time, as soon as Cuomo's own deadline for handing over to retire had expired. The solemn public inauguration ceremony will take place at 10 am, with Hawkul's first speech at 3 pm.

Under New York State law, a Lieutenant Governor takes over as his boss if he leaves office early, and elections are held on time. They will take place in the fall of 2022. Until then, Hochul is expected to focus on fighting coronavirus, crime, and New York's economic recovery from the pandemic.