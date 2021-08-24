News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 24
USD
490.98
EUR
575.97
RUB
6.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.98
EUR
575.97
RUB
6.64
Show news feed
Afghan Vice President accuses Taliban of kidnapping old people and children in north
Afghan Vice President accuses Taliban of kidnapping old people and children in north
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The humanitarian situation in the Andarab region of the northern Afghan province of Baghlan remains extremely difficult as militants of the radical Taliban movement block the supply of fuel and food, as well as kidnap residents, Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh said on Tuesday.

The Taliban do not allow food and fuel to enter the Andarab Valley. The humanitarian situation is dire.

Thousands of women and children were forced to flee to the mountains. Over the past two days, the

Taliban have been kidnapping children and the elderly and using them as human shields to move around or to search homes, Saleh tweeted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos