Tuesday
August 24
Armenia State Revenue Committee chief pays working visit to Ararat Customs House
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, Rustam Badasyan, paid a working visit to the Ararat Customs House-Department to follow the latter’s activities, according to the SRC information and public relations department.

Badasyan toured the divisions of this customs house.

Also, the SRC chief visited the customs control areas located in the territory of the Ararat Customs House-Department 

The avenues for increasing the efficiency of the service for foreign economic activities were discussed during the tour.

The head of the State Revenue Committee attached special importance to the provision of fast and quality services and the proper implementation of functions.

 

 

 
