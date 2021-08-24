Taliban appoint acting heads of several ministries, including Ministry of Internal Affairs and Ministry of Finance

The radical Taliban have appointed acting heads of several ministries and departments, including the interior ministry, the finance ministry, and the intelligence service, TASS reported, citing Pajhwok.
In addition, the movement has appointed its representatives to the posts of ministers of education, higher education and governor of the country's capital, Kabul.
Foreign Policy magazine reported citing sources close to Taliban leaders that the movement intends to form a council to govern Afghanistan, which will include 12 people, along with some members of the country's previous government.
According to the magazine, the Taliban do not want to restore the post of president or any other sole leader in Afghanistan. In doing so, they intend to offer some members of the previous US-backed government ministerial posts in the new cabinet of their choice. The Taliban thus want to create a government that looks as inclusive as possible to increase their chances of gaining recognition from the international community.