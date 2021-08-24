Premier: Armenia has no intention to conquer territories, start war

After November 9, one of our key tasks is and remains the reforms and modernity of our armed forces. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this Tuesday in the National Assembly while presenting the program of the new government of Armenia.
"Some forces are trying to present our agenda of army reforms as evidence of our adoption of an aggressive policy, our intention or decision to start a war. This has nothing to do with reality because the Republic of Armenia, like any peace-loving state, will develop and transform the armed forces not for aggression, but for the legitimate and constitutional purposes of defending against aggression, defending its own sovereignty. The objective of the [Armenian] government in the domain of the armed forces is to carry out continuous reforms that will ensure the fulfillment of the constitutional mission of the armed forces.
The Republic of Armenia has no intention to conquer territories, start a war. Strategically, the Republic of Armenia will gradually transition to a professional army, the structure of temporary and conscription military service will be considerably changed," the Prime Minister stated.
According to Pashinyan, the Armenian government attaches importance to the involvement of women in the combat units of the armed forces.
"The thesis on women's involvement has no ideological or anti-ideological basis, but is conditioned solely by pragmatic calculation. Women are the majority of the population of Armenia, and the under-involvement of their resources in any sphere, from defense to economy, means a distortion of our country's development potential. This does not mean that women should be involved in the army as much as men; it is about the full use as possible of potential," said Nikol Pashinyan.