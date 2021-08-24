Situation gets tense in Armenia legislature

The question and answer session with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had just started in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, and the situation became tense.
NA speaker Alen Simonyan as well as a number of ruling "Civil Contract" Faction MPs did not like the question by opposition "With Honor" Faction lawmaker Anna Mkrtchyan, and they started making noise in the sessions’ hall.
Mkrtchyan had referred to Pashinyan's bodyguards in her question. "Now this person [i.e., Pashinyan] has brought bodyguards with him to the hall, who have never entered the hall of the National Assembly," she said.
After this statement, Alen Simonyan issued a warning to Anna Mkrtchyan.
The pro-government MPs, in their turn, started reacting to Mkrtchyan's statement.
Nikol Pashinyan, for his part, said that he was not asked a question, and therefore there was no need to respond.
Nevertheless, there was no silence in the hall.
The next question was asked to Pashinyan by Tigran Abrahamyan, a lawmaker from the "With Honor" faction, who asked him to respond to the statements made by his political teammates regarding the opposition.
"In my opinion, they react quite restrainedly," Pashinyan responded, after which the atmosphere became tense again in parliament.
During that time, the security officers entered the sessions’ hall and asked MP Anna Mkrtchyan to leave the hall.
And a recess was announced.