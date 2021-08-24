Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, MP Gevorgyan case court session is marked by scandal

Tuesday’s court hearing of the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan—who is now an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly—was marked by a scandal.

When presiding Judge Anna Danibekyan rescheduled the consideration of the motions by defense attorneys Erik Aleksanyan and Hovhannes Khudoyan, Aleksanyan accused the judge of bias and demanded that the current hearing be adjourned in order to prepare a motion for the recusal of the presiding judge.

The court, however, stated that there was no need to adjourn this session, and proposed to submit this motion when it is ready.

As a result, lawyer Aleksanyan demonstratively left the courtroom, despite the judge's announcement that she does not allow him to leave the courtroom.

And the prosecutor stated that these actions of the defense were aimed at preventing him from reading the final part of the indictment.

Due to the absence of the aforesaid lawyer, however, the hearing was adjourned.

The next court session is scheduled for August 31.