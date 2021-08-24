News
Wednesday
August 25
USD
490.98
EUR
575.97
RUB
6.64
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 490.98/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 0.42 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 575.97 (up by AMD 0.79), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 673.23 (up by AMD 2.73), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.64 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 369.85, AMD 28,445.24 and AMD 15,927.44, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
