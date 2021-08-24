News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 25
USD
490.98
EUR
575.97
RUB
6.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.98
EUR
575.97
RUB
6.64
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Necessity, inevitability of returning those territories to Azerbaijan was never disputed
Armenia PM: Necessity, inevitability of returning those territories to Azerbaijan was never disputed
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Why was a law passed, according to which the Republic of Azerbaijan is located near the village of Shurnukh? Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this Tuesday in the National Assembly (NA), answering the question of opposition "Armenia" Faction MP Tadevos Avetisyan on how many kindergartens, schools, hospitals, villages, cities, intra-community, and interstate roads have passed under the control of Azerbaijan as a result of the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall.

"I am not saying this to cause pain, but to relate to the facts. After all, according to our state logic, to whom did the territories you are talking about belong? Why does one not have an explanation? Many people in the [NA sessions’] hall have voted for that law. We have a systemic problem because we do not determine what attitude we have towards all that.

Don’t suddenly think that I intend to avoid any confrontation, political challenge, any accusation. If the citizens of the Republic of Armenia decide—including for what you said—that I should be shot, I will obediently go under the wall of shooting.

We have put our proposed agendas, you—your agendas, we—our proposed wording, you—your wording, our proposed hypotheses, you—your hypotheses, we have taken them to the elections, we have taken them to the elections, and the citizen of Armenia has made his decision. You can ignore that decision, but you will not get any benefit from it. As for the issue, I can say yes, we have lost a lot," Pashinyan stated.

Pashinyan added that it is not a question of a sufficient quorum, but of a political position.

"When was the last time you have been to the lost territories you listed? How many millions or billions [of dollars] were invested in those territories? Throughout the history of negotiations, Armenia has never disputed that they are not Armenian territories. That is, the necessity and inevitability of returning those territories to Azerbaijan has never been disputed," the Armenian PM stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan considers ‘politicization of army’ as reason for Azerbaijan attack on Armenia
“There was no answer to the question of what we will do if we can’t reach an acceptable solution to us at the negotiating table,” said the Armenian PM…
 Russia peacekeepers patrol Karabakh border delimitation line
The mobile patrol teams of the peacekeeping contingent…
 Armenia premier: We had 3,773 casualties during 44-day war
And 243 servicemen are considered missing…
 Armenian media expert: Lachin corridor through Berdzor will not be closed
Another disinformation is being disseminated in Artsakh…
 Artsakh officials have online discussion with UK House of Lords member
Baroness Caroline Cox expressed her commitment to continue the struggle to inform international organizations about the atrocities and war crimes committed by Azerbaijan…
 Armenia army General Staff dismisses ‘reports’ about aggravation of situation at Sev Lake region
The head of the information department of the General Staff told Armenian News-NEWS.am…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos