Germany is in talks with Turkey, US and Taliban over operation of Kabul airport

Germany is in talks with Turkey, the United States and the Taliban to keep Kabul airport open for civilian evacuations after the August 31 deadline for international withdrawal, Foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Maas noted, Reuters reported.

According to him, Germany has been considering options for keeping the airport operating after August 31 for several days. He added that G7 leaders will discuss how to improve evacuees' access to Kabul airport.

Turkey, which provided security at the Kabul airport, was in talks with the United States to continue its presence there after the US withdrawal, which is due to end later this month. But the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan last week, causing chaos, especially at the Kabul airport, while leaving the role of Turkey unclear.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said earlier that Ankara has taken precautions and is ready to evacuate its military personnel if necessary.

Preparations are also underway to issue a mandate in case Turkish soldiers remain in the Afghan capital, Kabul, Akar said.