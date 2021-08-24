News
Armenian Defense Minister: We refused to purchase old weapons
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenia will take practical steps to develop cooperation with Russia, Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan told reporters.

“We are planning to acquire quality weapons, new weapons. We have given up the purchase of old weapons, this is our policy. It is better to have a small quantity of weapons, but high-quality ones, in order to be sure that they will work,” Karapetyan said.

According to him, Armenia should try to acquire the production of its own weapons.

“Here we also have support - in the form of opening joint ventures. Let's do it quickly. We must be able to produce our own weapons,” said defense minister.

Armenia must not allow intermediaries between the Ministry of Defense and manufacturing companies, Karapetyan stressed. “I think if these three conditions are preserved, we will definitely get a modernized army that meets the requirements of the 21st century,” he concluded.
