Taliban do not want to see Turkish soldiers in Afghanistan
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Taliban want good relations with Turkey, but they do not want to see Turkish soldiers in Afghanistan. This was stated by the representative of the Taliban Zabihullah Mujahid, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the Shamshad News TV channel.

“We want good relations with Turkey, but we do not want its soldiers to be in Afghanistan,” the TV channel quoted Mujahid as saying.

"We can handle the security of the [Kabul] airport ourselves." Mujahid added that "there is no need for the presence of Turkish forces at the Kabul airport," TASS reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
