Adam Schiff: Kabul airport a 'very attractive target' for terrorists
Adam Schiff: Kabul airport a 'very attractive target' for terrorists
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Kabul airport can be a 'very attractive target' for terrorists, said the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, The Hill reported.

According to him, he has been worried about the threat to the Kabul airport for several days now.

“This has been a concern of mine for some days now — that this would make a very attractive target for ISIS-K or for elements of Al Qaeda,” Schiff said.

He noted that he was particularly worried that ISIS-K could attack US forces and Afghan citizens and cause chaos.

ISIL-K is an offshoot of ISIS operating in Central and South Asia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
