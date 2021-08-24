News
Biden decides to stick to deadline for withdrawal from Afghanistan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Joe Biden, after consulting with his national security team, has decided to stick to the August 31 deadline for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, CNN reported, citing a senior administration official.

Biden made the decision given the security risks and asked for contingency plans if he later decides that the US should stay longer in the country, the official said.

Despite the United States taking tens of thousands of people out of the country, the situation in Afghanistan remains hopeless and many Afghans who have helped the war effort are still waiting in line to leave.
