Armenian opposition parliamentary factions make joint statement

Armenian opposition parliamentary factions "With Honor" and "Armenia" strongly condemn the violence against the deputies that took place on Tuesday in the National Assembly.

"August 24 will become one of the most shameful pages in the history of parliament, when, following the illegal instructions of a group of people representing the authorities, a crime against democratic values ​​was committed in the country's legislative body.

The propaganda of violence and the atmosphere of hatred in Armenia have one source - the "Civil Contract" party, which is headed by [Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinyan. We will show consistency in bringing to political and legal responsibility those who have committed a crime today," the statement noted.