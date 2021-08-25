News
Wednesday
August 25
News
One of 2 injured dies at hospital after Yerevan road accident
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – At 2:07am on Wednesday, the national center for crisis management of Armenia received information that a road accident had taken place in the capital Yerevan.

As Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, it was found out that a car had crashed into a power pole.

The rescuers who arrived at the scene took the two injured out of the car, and carried them to a waiting ambulance.

The injured were taken to a Yerevan hospital where one of them died, and the doctors there said the other injured was in critical condition.
