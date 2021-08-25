Armenia parliament continues debates on new government program

The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Wednesday continues its debates on the program of the new government.
Tuesday’s respective sitting had ended during the exchange of views.
A regular sitting of the first session of the new NA was had gotten underway Tuesday to discuss the program of the new government.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday presented the government's program to the parliament.
Tuesday’s NA sitting, however, was held in a tense atmosphere. An incident took place between the MPs of the ruling and opposition factions and the parliament security officers. And opposition "With Honor" Faction lawmaker Anna Mkrtchyan and opposition "Armenia" Faction MP Artsvik Minasyan were injured as a result of the scuffle.