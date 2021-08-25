CNN: US cannot evacuate all Afghans who helped them

The US authorities will not have time to take out all the Afghans who helped them from Kabul, regardless of the circumstances, CNN reported, citing a source from the White House.
He explained that over the past 10 days, almost 60,000 people have been taken out of Kabul, but this is far from everyone who wants to leave Afghanistan.
Earlier, Biden said that the United States will complete the mission in Afghanistan when it fulfills its goals. The head of state added that the threat to US forces in Afghanistan from the IS branch (the organization is banned in Russia) is growing.
As follows from the document, the president also "instructed the Pentagon and the State Department to draw up emergency plans to adjust the timing, if necessary." The US authorities said they intend to complete the evacuation from Afghanistan by August 31.
Earlier, during the G7 summit, Biden did not rule out that American troops will remain in Afghanistan after August 31, adding that there is still the possibility of extending the Afghan military campaign.