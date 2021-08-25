News
Situation in Armenia legislature sharply escalates again
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The situation in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia became sharply tense again Wednesday, during the speech of ruling "Civil Contract" Faction MP Hayk Sargsyan.

In his remarks, Sargsyan stated that the defense ministers during whose tenure people were exempt from military service either by bribery or a telephone "call" were traitors to the homeland.

The opposition MPs got angry and threw water bottles at Hayk Sargsyan.

The situation in the NA Sessions’ Hall became tense, the opposition and pro-government lawmakers began shoving each other, and the security officers were called in.

At this moment the live broadcast from parliament is cut off.
