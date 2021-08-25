Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction leader: There was clash in National Assembly

YEREVAN. – There was no fight, there was a clash, there was shoving in the National Assembly (NA). The head of the opposition "Armenia" Faction—and former defense minister—Seyran Ohanyan told about this to reporters Wednesday in the NA corridor.
Asked whether Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was present at that incident, Ohanyan said: "I did not see the prime minister because my glasses were broken; I don’t see now. My glasses fell under my feet."
Ruling "Civil Contract" Faction MP Hayk Sargsyan on Wednesday delivered remarks in parliament, during which the opposition and the pro-government lawmakers threw water bottles at each other. Subsequently, the live broadcast from the NA was cut off and a recess was announced. But the MPs did not calm down even during this recess, and therefore another recess was announced for about an hour.