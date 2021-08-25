Ruling faction MP says opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction leader threw water bottle at another ruling faction MP

During his speech, [ruling "Civil Contract" Faction MP] Hayk Sargsyan said, "During the time of the minister of defense during which people were released from the army with money or a 'call' is a state traitor," [the head of the opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction and former defense minister] Seyran Ohanyan took the bottle and threw it at Hayk Sargsyan. "Civil Contract" Faction lawmaker Hrachya Hakobyan on Wednesday told this to reporters in the National Assembly (NA).

To note, Hakobyan—who is also the brother-in-law of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan—was carried out of the NA Sessions’ Hall by the security officers, but he did not say why he was taken out of the hall.

As reported earlier, ruling "Civil Contract" Faction MP Hayk Sargsyan on Wednesday delivered remarks in parliament, during which the opposition and the pro-government lawmakers threw water bottles at each other. Subsequently, the live broadcast from the NA was cut off and a recess was announced. But the MPs did not calm down even during this recess, and therefore another recess was announced for about an hour.