Russian Defense Ministry evacuates Russians and Ukrainians from Afghanistan

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, on behalf of Vladimir Putin, organized the evacuation from Afghanistan of more than 500 citizens of Russia, other CSTO member countries and Ukraine, the military department said.
For this, an air group of four military transport aircraft was created, which are concentrated at the airfield in Ulyanovsk. On the sides are brigades of military doctors, as well as supplies of water, food and blankets.
Amid withdrawal of the American contingent, the Taliban launched an offensive and captured all major cities, declaring the end of the twenty-year war. Now the question of the mechanism of state governance is being resolved. As a source close to the new authorities told RIA Novosti, this will be a council of 12 people.
Several countries, including the United States, Britain and Germany, organized the evacuation of their citizens and Afghans working for foreign missions through the only airport in Kabul. The militants said they would be allowed to do this until August 31.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin said that the plane, which was supposed to evacuate the Ukrainians, was seized by unknown persons and other passengers were taken on it to Iran. The foreign ministry soon denied this report, saying that Yenin generally explained the unprecedented level of difficulties that diplomats face. In the evening of the same day, the aircraft landed in Kiev.